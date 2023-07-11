Wetherspoons has shared an update on all of its at risk sites, as it confirmed the location of the next pub to close. The latest branch set to shut its doors for good is the Nightjar, which is in Ferndown, Bournemouth.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons, which has over 800 pubs across the UK, said it has decided to not renew the lease at the site in Dorset, and the venue will be handed back to the landlord. A final closure date has not been confirmed, but it will be some time in September.

Last year, Wetherspoons said 32 of its venues would close for good in the UK, before announcing even more closures on top of that. An update was issued in May 2023, where they said the sites which had closed were "smaller and older".

The popular pub chain also announced that the sites set to close were located near other Wetherspoons venues in the area meaning locals were not going to face the prospect of no boozer near them.

According to the CBRE Group and Savills website, there are currently 15 Wetherspoon pubs which are classed as being "under offer". This means a buyer has presented an offer being considered by the seller. But, it doesn’t mean it will definitely go through.

And, despite being under offer, all sites will continue to trade as normal, and will likely continue for some time afterwards, until the plan for the site is announced by Wetherspoons. These sites are:

