Youngsters invited to audtion for Tring theatre productions

The Court Theatre at Pendley, Tring, is holding a day of open auditions for its 2018 youth projects, on Sunday January 28.

This year’s Kids’ Show, for eight to 15-year-olds, will be Disney’s The Jungle Book. Performance dates are July 31 to August 4, and rehearsals start in March on Sunday afternoons.

The Youth group, aged 16 and over, will be tackling Jonathan Larson’s musical, Rent, about a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive in East Side, New York. Performances are on September 4 to 8 and rehearsals start in March from 5pm to 8pm on Sundays.

Auditions for both shows are at the Court Theatre, and any young people interested in auditioning are welcome.

Ian Gower who is part of the team that has headed up the youth theatre project at The Court since it started, said: “We are a totally inclusive organisation and everyone is welcome to audition for our shows, even first-timers and those just wondering if performance is for them.

“Unlike many organisations, we are not elitist in our selection and offer an opportunity to all, but without expensive participation fees that can often put many first-timers off.

“We offer weekly rehearsals to promote teamwork and to allow those involved a chance to learn and develop at their own pace, supported by a fabulous creative and production team and finished off with six performances atThe Court.”

In recent years, the group has performed shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Spamalot, The Little Mermaid, and Spring Awakening, all to outstanding reviews.

Registration for The Jungle Book auditions is at 9.30am on the day and registration for the older group is at 1.30pm.

Mor more information, see www.courttheatre.co.uk