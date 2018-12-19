Youngsters experience day in the life of Amazon Hemel Hempstead

Amazon in Hemel Hempstead welcomed the local St John Ambulance Youth Programme to an evening of educational fun at the fulfilment centre’s Camp Amazon.

The youngsters, aged seven to 14, enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour and a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) based workshop simulating a day in an Amazon fulfilment centre.

From organising inventory lists to stowing stock and shipping customer orders, the visit taught them about the inner workings of an Amazon fulfilment centre and the rewarding career opportunities that STEM subjects can lead to.

During the visit, the St John Ambulance Youth Programme received a £2,000 donation from Amazon. The local team also raised an additional £600 for the group through fun events during Prime Day celebrations. The donation will be used to fund a trip to space camp, where the youngsters explore an observatory, eat space food and learn all about astronomy.

Unit leader Kay Heron-Edmends said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Amazon for spearheading this activity and the generous donation.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for our young trainees to learn and challenge themselves to apply their knowledge to real-life scenarios.”