Wyndham Grand Costa Del Sol was a multi-generation hit for mature travellers

Ruth Brindle takes her dad and son for a holiday that keeps everyone happy

When you think of multi-generational holidays it’s usually with youngsters, parents and grandparents. But I tried out a new spin on the concept based at a fabulous winter sun resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol that worked perfectly.

I’m lucky to have a very active and fun dad who is in his 90s and, equally, an eldest son in his 40s who is enthusiastic about new experiences. It made for a great combination and we found our ideal base at Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol - www.wyndhamgrandcostadelsol.com - a luxurious resort between Mijas Costa and Fuengirola.

Although it’s a large resort, it is set out in different zones, each with their own set of facilities, that make it feel like a group of villages, each with its own personality and exotic name, such as Marina del Sol, San Diego Suites, Santa Barbara Heights and our own impressive home for a week - Santa Cruz Suites.

The main bedroom’s palatial bath is impressive

A taxi from Malaga airport, just over 20 miles away, was an easy way to arrive. A smooth check-in at reception and then we were driven by the resort’s transport to our very spacious two-bedroom accommodation, complete with full kitchen, sitting room, bed settee, large TV and, best of all for Dad, a hot tub in our own private garden overlooking the pools and steps away from the Safari restaurant. This was to become our go-to eaterie. The food was superb and plentiful. It was a balanced mix of English and Spanish dishes. Tapas for lunch could include Pimentos de Padron (padron peppers), Manchego cheese, Burgos Black Pudding and Jamon Serrano (20-month cured ham), four dishes for 24 Euros (£20). Main dishes for dinner with everything from pork chop to paella averaged at about 20 Euros (£17). But the real draw for this mature crowd was Happy Hour. During this very happy time, we were treated to two drinks for the price of one!

Another bonus was the main suite with its palatial bath - big enough for a pool party! Dad was assigned this luxurious space, I took the spacious second bedroom with en suite bathroom and my son was happy on the bed settee with access to the big telly late at night and patio doors leading to the garden.

Although also, obviously, a fabulous place for families with kids clubs and activities for teenagers in school holidays, off-season it’s a popular base for the more mature crowd. There are restaurants, bars, entertainment and shops to stock up on food and essentials. The staff are amazingly helpful and nothing is too much trouble as I found when I broke my computer charger. They went out of their way to help me get another one.

Evening entertainment comes in the form of singers and Dad and I also particularly loved the flamenco evening at the nearby San Diego Suites at the Mediterraneo Restaurant and pool terrace. This is a beautiful location and where the spa and fitness centre is located. I enjoyed a great anti-ageing facial here - a chance to really relax (around £80). We also booked a delicious afternoon tea here too. But there are more casual dining spots on site.

A beautiful walkway to our multi-generational apartment

This a hilly area, but here’s where the Wyndham land train came into its own. It calls regularly at all locations around the resort and we made good use of it. But you cannot come to this amazing, sunkissed area of Spain without discovering its beaches and hill villages, which are particularly pretty.

Mijas Pueblo

We hadn’t hired a car, so found local taxis and Uber rides to be the most convenient. Our first visit was to the famed cliffside village of Mijas. Set on the cliff edge overlooking the sea, it is stunning. It is also very popular, which made our taxi drop-off particularly good. No need for a car park.

The main square Plaza De Constitucion, surrounded by shops, restaurants and cafes is the place to start. Next to this space is the tiny and exquisite Chapel of the Virgin of the Rock. It was excavated out of the rock in the 17th century. The image of the Virgin of the Rock, patroness of Mijas, deserves a moment’s contemplation and the adjacent panoramic view of the coast and sea from the viewpoint of El Compas is also stunning. Equally popular are the donkey taxis at the side of the square with ‘drivers’ ready to take tourists around town. A later visit to Cala de Mijas proved another great excursion.

See www.spain.info/en/ for details about visiting Spain

Fuengirola

This famous seaside Spanish haunt was what we expected with a vast beach and choice of all sorts of eateries and entertainment - a lively place both in the day and at night.

Gibraltar

We were picked up at the Wyndham resort for a one and a half hour coach trip along the coast on a memorable day trip to this British Overseas Territory. Bear in mind you must have your passport to leave and then re-enter Spain. Dropped off in the centre of town, we then booked a ‘taxi’ excursion up the famous ‘rock’ which is well worth the £45 price tag. You can pay in English currency here too. The roads are narrow and the famous Barbary macaques were a mixture of fascinating and scary! A quick visit to St Michael’s Cave was a pretty diversion. The best bit for us, however, were the panoramic views. Tax-free shopping is quite nice too.

We saw and experienced a lot in one week and I highly recommend this off-season break for all you mature travellers out there.

Travel facts

Rates start from approximately 185 Euros (£157) per night on a room-only basis when staying in a Premium Plus One Bedroom Suite with a Hot Tub (Santa Cruz area) at Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol. (Rates subject to change and availability). See https://www.wyndhamgrandcostadelsol.com/experiences/ and https://www.wyndhamgrandcostadelsol.com/enhance-your-stay/.