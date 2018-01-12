Would you want to be a volunteer chaplain for Hertfordshire Police?

Herts Police are looking to recruit a new volunteer chaplain to help support officers and staff.

The volunteer chaplains can be of any faith, and are expected to conduct at least two visits to police stations each month.

This allows them to provide support and pastoral care to everyone in the force, regardless of their beliefs or faith.

Chaplain Louis Spring, the force’s lead chaplain, said: “Being a chaplain is a very privileged position and it is an honour to work among such fine people.

“I became a chaplain as I wanted to support and help the officers and staff who seek to keep us all safe.

“As well as being a trusted friend on hand to talk to or just listen, part of the role of being a chaplain can involve ceremonial duties, including attending multi-faith events, award ceremonies and meeting new recruits, as well as providing support at memorial and funeral services.

“I’ve had many opportunities to meet members of the public and understand the contribution and difference policing brings to their communities.”

He added: “As a chaplain I can play my role and support the officers and staff who make this possible.

“I would urge anyone interested in being part of this, to find out more about the role.”

Applicants should have experience in ministry, leadership and mentoring roles.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more or applying for the positions should contact Penny Brown on 01707 354 427 or email penny.brown@herts.pnn.police.uk