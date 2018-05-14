Worry over welfare of sheep

Residents are calling for two sheep to be removed from private land near Shendish Manor – after a third was found dead.

Neighbours living next to the parcel of land have been in touch with Herts County Council as they fear for the sheep’s welfare – with the land owner seemingly not present to check on them.

The group of residents have been leaving out buckets of water for them in the recent hot weather – and have been looking out for them ever since one of the sheep was found dead on August 30 last year.

Jag Hir, who lives next to the land which the sheep are on, said: “One sheep died, and we think it may have been dead for up to a week before anyone noticed.

“After this, the sheep on private land have had to endure a harsh frozen winter without access to water or shelter.

“Now the hot weather may well be overheating the poor animals as they still have full coats on.

“The neighbours have had to put out buckets of water throughout – this is not our responsibility.

“Our request is that the sheep are removed immediately and taken to a sanctuary where their welfare can be properly be cared for.”

Councillor Terry Hone, the cabinet member for community safety and waste management at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We share the residents’ concerns for the sheep.

“Officers from Trading Standards have inspected the animals accompanied by an official vet from the APHA (Animal and Plant Health Authority) and been given some reassurance that the sheep currently appear healthy.

“However, we are in contact with the owner to discuss our concerns about their welfare. We have been and will make periodic visits to check on the sheep.”