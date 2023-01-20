From tear-jerking movies to Oscar-winning biopics, here are some of the titles filmed in the borough

While Watford is home to world-famous Leavesden Studios, it isn’t the only place in Hertfordshire with a claim to Hollywood fame.

Netflix’s After Life and The Crown used Dacorum as the backdrop to their TV shows but plenty of iconic movies have been filmed in villages and towns around the borough.

Scroll down to see what has been shot in Dacorum:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his portal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody. To recreate the band's performance at Live Aid in 1985, a replica of Wembley Stadium stage was set up at Bovingdon Airfield. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN Photo Sales

2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Ashridge Estate was the backdrop for various scenes in the 2005 film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Cedric Diggory, played by Robert Pattinson, famously drops from a large tree in Berkhamsted forest. Photo: Peter Kramer Photo Sales

3. 1917 Sam Mendes's 2019 First World War epic, 1917, was shot in Bovingdon. The site was big enough to dig trenches in the clay soil of the airfield. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN Photo Sales

4. GoldenEye According to IMDB, the 1995 James Bond film, GoldenEye, had scenes filmed in Kings Langley. The movie was the first to see Pierce Brosnan star as the fictional spy. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales