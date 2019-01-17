Woman threw bleach in her ex-boyfriend’s face in row over cash

A woman who threw bleach in her ex-boyfriend’s face during a row in a pub car park has been handed a nine-year jail sentence.

Julie Myers, 57, of Railway Terrace, Kings Langley, met her former partner outside The Cricketers pub in Sarratt on July 2, 2018.

St Albans Crown Court heard how they were meeting to agree a settlement over money owed - but Myers brought with her an envelope containing tissues instead of the money.

The pair sat in Myers’ car to talk but the discussion got heated and Myers picked up a bottle, which appeared to contain water, and threw it into the victim’s face.

The substance caused the man’s face to sting. He got into his car and drove to a friend’s house who took him to the hospital and called police.

He was left with permanent scarring to his face.

Myers, who worked as a cleaner, was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and later charged with the offence along with a further charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Forensic tests revealed that the bottle contained strong alkali – believed to be a domestic drain cleaner mixed with water.

Judge Philip Grey, passing sentence, highlighted the cruel actions of Myers in her premeditated attack, adding that she had planned to lure her victim to meet her with the intention of causing him serious harm.

Myers was jailed for a total of nine years for Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm offence and possessing an offence weapon to run concurrently.

Anyone affected by domestic abuse can visit www.hertssunflower.org or call the free Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088. The helpline is open weekdays 9am-9pm and weekends 9am-4pm. In an emergency, always call 999.