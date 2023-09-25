Witness appeal after two cars leave the road at M1 junction near Hemel Hempstead
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at the weekend when two cars veered off the road at J6a of the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.
The incident happened around 6pm on Saturday with Police quickly on the scene after earlier dealing with a crash at J5.
Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit tweeted:
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Seconds after dealing with the smash at J5 we're now at this unusual situation at J6a.
“Again, no injuries reported thankfully.
“It'll be a tricky recovery.”
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 5.43pm on Saturday (23 September) to reports of a collision on the M1, near junction 6a (Hemel Hempstead).
"Two vehicles were involved – a silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Mercedes E220 – and they both came off the road. One passenger was taken to hospital to be checked over. Recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”