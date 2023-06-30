Windrush 75 Celebration in Hemel Hempstead a great success

Windrush events in Hemel Hempstead were a huge success - with people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to celebrate the rich history and contributions of the Windrush generation.

The highlight of the celebrations was the raising of the flag on June 22, marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the troop ship Empire Windrush.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Yvonne Davis MBE, FCCT, the founder of the Icane foundation and daughter of Windrush immigrants, this was an incredibly special moment. She spoke about her parents' journey to the UK in 1955 and the contributions, sacrifices and resilience of the first generation and subsequent generations have made in the UK.

A culturally Diverse Celebration

De Ann Dale a volunteer for the foundation whose parents came from the Caribbean delivered a powerful poem called ‘The Windrush’ to the audience. Brian Jackson and Pam Annison from Adeyfield Free Church sang emotionally Be Thou my vision and Great is Thy Faithfulness. Many Caribbean arrivals were Christians, and it was their faith which kept them strong faced with enormous challenges.

On June 23, performing at The Old Town, Hall Hemel Hempstead School was awarded for its outstanding contribution to the celebrations. The contemporary dance performance and the choir who sang an acapella were both described as exceptional and emotional.

Tobias Day, a student at Dundale Primary School, also received an award for his written piece on the Windrush generation, displaying the talent and creativity of the younger generation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festivities also included a raffle on Armed Forces Day at the Windrush stall, sponsored by Osborne who also sponsored the school competition awards. The money collected from the raffle will be donated to the Windrush Anchor Foundation towards recovering the Windrush anchor off the coast of Algeria as a memorial to the Windrush Generation.

Windrush Stall on Armed Forces Day

The audience at the Town Hall had the privilege of listening to Professor Patrick Vernon OBE cultural Historian and Social Commentator, who has been leading the Windrush 75 campaign. He spoke about the importance of honouring and remembering the contributions of the Windrush generation.

Reverend Michael King, the son of the late Sam King MBE, the first Black mayor of Southwark, also shared his father's experience and kept the spirit of Windrush alive.

Thank you to the librarians at The Forum who had a morning reading to young children story books which reflected diversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No Ordinary Bookshop displayed a West Indian Living room and a World War 2 museum in the Marlowe’s. Thank you to the many who have visited and asked questions with positive feedback.

Osborne, sponsored the School Awards handing to Yvonne Davis

The history banners, which document the journey and contributions of the Windrush generation from 1948 to 1971, will remain on display in the Old Town Hall until July 16. This exhibition is a powerful reminder of the impact and legacy of the Windrush generation.

Thank you to The Mayor of Dacorum, William Allen, who expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended the event and reminded the audience to improve equity has just begun.

Adeyfield Free Church played a significant role in bringing families together on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 through drumming and steel pan workshops, children's activities, and Caribbean food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hemel Hempstead Community Drummers who performed on all four days led by Martin Hanson were amazing. Their contribution added to the vibrant and joyful atmosphere of the celebrations.