Animals at Whipsnade Zoo have made the most of the snowfall that blanketed their homes overnight by playing and enjoying the fluffy stuff underfoot.

This morning (March 8), wolverines Puff and Fi were filmed by keepers as they bounded around their enclosure, exploring all the puzzling snow.

Elsewhere the Amur tigers, a threatened species native to Russia, northern China and Korea, enjoyed a meaty breakfast surrounded by the magical white stuff, as it coated the rolling Dunstable hills.

Puff the wolverine is dares the cold for some snow frolics