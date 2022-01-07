Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice in Dacorum
The yellow weather warning is from 3.30pm today (Friday)
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:44 pm
A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Hertfordshire - including Dacorum - today.
The Met Office has issued the warning for between 3.30pm and 11:59pm tonight (January 7).
On the Met Office website it says: "Icy surfaces are possible for a time on Friday evening and overnight, leading to potentially tricky conditions."
What to expect
> Probably some icy patches forming on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
> Where these occur, an increased likelihood of accidents or injuries.