Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice in Dacorum

The yellow weather warning is from 3.30pm today (Friday)

By Reporter
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:44 pm

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Hertfordshire - including Dacorum - today.

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 3.30pm and 11:59pm tonight (January 7).

On the Met Office website it says: "Icy surfaces are possible for a time on Friday evening and overnight, leading to potentially tricky conditions."

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice

What to expect

> Probably some icy patches forming on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

> Where these occur, an increased likelihood of accidents or injuries.

Met OfficeDacorumHertfordshire
News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise