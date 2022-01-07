Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice in Dacorum

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Hertfordshire - including Dacorum - today.

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 3.30pm and 11:59pm tonight (January 7).

On the Met Office website it says: "Icy surfaces are possible for a time on Friday evening and overnight, leading to potentially tricky conditions."

What to expect

> Probably some icy patches forming on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths