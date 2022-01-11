Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in Dacorum

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for Hertfordshire - including Dacorum - today.

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 10pm tonight (January 11) and 12noon tomorrow (January 12).

On the Met Office website it says: "Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during Wednesday morning."

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

What to expect

> Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible