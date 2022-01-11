Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in Dacorum

The yellow weather warning is from 10pm tonight (Tuesday)

By Reporter
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:32 pm

A yellow weather warning for fog has been issued for Hertfordshire - including Dacorum - today.

The Met Office has issued the warning for between 10pm tonight (January 11) and 12noon tomorrow (January 12).

On the Met Office website it says: "Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during Wednesday morning."

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

What to expect

> Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

> There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Met OfficeDacorumHertfordshire