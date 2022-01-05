Gritters set to take to Hertfordshire roads tonight as road temperatures due to drop to around -5°c

Hertfordshire County Council’s fleet of 58 gritters will be out on two runs today (Wednesday) to salt across the county as road temperatures are due to drop to around -5°c - the coldest night for several years.

Gritter crews and decision makers from the council's highways team will be ready around the clock to cover nearly half of Hertfordshire's entire road network – that’s more than 1,500 miles (2,500km), or the equivalent of salting from Hertford to Berlin and back.

Gritters are sent out when road surface temperatures are forecast to be 0.5°c, or below and a hazard is expected.

Tonight, we are expecting a hoar frost (a frost that brings in moisture), with road temperatures dropping to -5°c.

Today (Wednesday) they will be out from 1pm as the council is expecting a road frost during the evening commute, and again at 4am tomorrow morning to take account of a second freeze and run-off from fields.

The council will, where practical and accessible, grit roads to schools, care homes, doctors’ surgeries, key pharmacies, and libraries, as well as all the county’s A and B roads, bus routes (including school bus routes), roads with a 10 per cent gradient or steeper and at least one route into every village.

All residents can play their part by parking sensibly and not blocking roads.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “Please remember to always drive to the conditions, especially at this time of year.

"Just because it doesn’t look like there is ice doesn’t mean the roads are not slippery.

"If temperatures drop below zero and there is any moisture in the air, they can still be slippery.”