Flooding outside Berkhamstead railway station this week left a street sweeper stranded as drains were overwhelmed by rainfall.

Clare Huggett captured this snap and tweeted it to the Gazette, joking “Berko sends out the big guns to deal with flood water”.

And the town is braced for more rain set to fall in the coming week.

Picture of the flooding taken by Twitter user Clare Huggett

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We have an annual programme of cleaning out highway drains, however when there is a period of heavy rain, as we’ve seen in the last few days, the ground can become saturated and drainage systems can be temporarily overwhelmed.