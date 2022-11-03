Berkhamsted "brings out the big guns" to tackle railway station flooding
Never fear, the road sweeper is here!
Flooding outside Berkhamstead railway station this week left a street sweeper stranded as drains were overwhelmed by rainfall.
Clare Huggett captured this snap and tweeted it to the Gazette, joking “Berko sends out the big guns to deal with flood water”.
And the town is braced for more rain set to fall in the coming week.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We have an annual programme of cleaning out highway drains, however when there is a period of heavy rain, as we’ve seen in the last few days, the ground can become saturated and drainage systems can be temporarily overwhelmed.
They added: “We’d encourage residents to report blocked drains or flooding on our online fault reporting system at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/highwayfaults where you can also see how recently each drain has been cleaned. Even if we can’t fix the problem straight away, we can use the information to help us plan our future work programmes.”