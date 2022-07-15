Enjoy a bite and a drink in a park this weekend

8 of the best spots to enjoy a picnic in and around Dacorum according to our readers

Make the most of the great weather this weekend and have a picnic in your area

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:10 am

As temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 30C this weekend across the borough, Hemel Today have put together a guide to some of the best places to have a picnic.

But if you’re heading out, make sure you don’t stay in the sun for too long – with the NHS advising people to try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.

And pack plenty of sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat in addition to your picnic treats.

For more information about how to keep safe during the heatwave, follow this link.

1. Gadebridge Park

Leighton Buzzard Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Bridgewater Monument

Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Berkhamsted HP4 1LT

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Redbourn village

West Common, Redbourn, St Albans

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Wheathampstead village

River Lea, Wheathampstead, St Albans

Photo: Jon Bylo via Google Maps

Photo Sales
DacorumNHS
Next Page
Page 1 of 2