8 of the best spots to enjoy a picnic in and around Dacorum according to our readers

As temperatures are forecast to reach highs of 30C this weekend across the borough, Hemel Today have put together a guide to some of the best places to have a picnic.

But if you’re heading out, make sure you don’t stay in the sun for too long – with the NHS advising people to try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.

And pack plenty of sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat in addition to your picnic treats.

For more information about how to keep safe during the heatwave, follow this link.

1. Gadebridge Park Leighton Buzzard Rd, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1DN

2. Bridgewater Monument Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Berkhamsted HP4 1LT

3. Redbourn village West Common, Redbourn, St Albans

4. Wheathampstead village River Lea, Wheathampstead, St Albans