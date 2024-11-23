Weather: Christmas events across the south cancelled as Storm Bert reaches the UK
Storm Bert has hit the south today (November 23), with yellow wind and rain warnings in place.
The palace, located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, has closed its light trail, Christmas markets and the ice rink.
Posting to social media, their statement read: “Due to today’s adverse weather conditions, all Christmas events at Blenheim Palace will be closed, this includes Neverland at the Palace, the Light Trial, Market and Great Skate. Our ticket provider Ticketek will contact you later today when you will be offered a chance to rebook your tickets to Christmas on another day. We are monitoring the forecast for Sunday 24th November and will update our website and social media. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Christmas lights switch-ons in Dorchester, Romsey, Christchurch, New Milton, and Odiham have also been cancelled.
Portsmouth's We Shine festival has cancelled its outdoor installations for Saturday, but the indoor events will go ahead.
Portsmouth City Council said: “We shine Portsmouth starts at 5pm tonight! Prepare to see Portsmouth will transform the city into a gallery of illuminating art. Please note, however, that due to the strong winds and rain forecast, only indoor installations will be open on Saturday.”
