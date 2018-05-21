Wearing red for charity that supports Hemel families

A charity which helps Hemel Hempstead families of children with physical disability or developmental delay made people see red last month, with its latest campaign.

#redforplayskill was an awareness-raising and fundraising campaign to celebrate the 12th birthday of Playskill, on Friday, April 27.

Watford-based Playskill runs free specialist playgroups for pre-school children with physical disability or developmental delay, with support for parents and the whole family.

There are currently five groups being held a week in Watford and Hemel Hempstead, helping 41 children with disability each term.

But there is an urgent need to start a new group to help people on the growing waiting list.

#redforplayskill was an opportunity to demonstrate support for Playskill, and raise funds towards opening a sixth free, specialist playgroup.

This will enable more children with physical disability or delay to benefit from vital specialist therapy and support, to help them gain skills for life, and reach their true potential.

It will also enable more families to access valuable practical and emotional support, to help reduce the stress and isolation they often experience.

Pre-schools and nurseries held fundraising events for #redforplayskill, where children wore red in exchange for a donation, while individuals hosted coffee and cake mornings.

The amount raised so far is about £1,500.

Playskill founder and director Andrea Clarke said: “We are delighted with how the community has really gone red to support Playskill’s work.”

To donate, visit mydonate.bt.com/events/red4playskill/457083Playskill