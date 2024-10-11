7 apps you can watch without a TV licence - and 1 you can’t

The price of the TV licence is set to go up over the coming years. A funding agreement between the BBC and the previous government means that the fee will increase every year from 2024 to 2028 - find out how much it could go up here.

If you are feeling priced out of the licence fee - and are wondering if you will be able to continue watching the streaming service/ services you are subscribed to you could be in luck. The TV licensing website confirms that for some streaming/ on-demand platforms you are not required to pay the fee.

But if you use BBC iPlayer, you need to make sure that you’ve paid the licence fee - or run the risk of getting in trouble. However Labour is reportedly planning on bringing an end to criminal prosecutions in the near future.

When a TV licence is needed You can use some streaming services without a TV licence - but it is required for BBC iPlayer and in some other scenarios.

Netflix You don't need a TV licence if you are just using your TV, laptop, phone or tablet to watch shows on the uber popular streamer Netflix. So you can binge til your heart's content - the only exception is if you watch a live event, a TV licence is needed for that.

Prime Video If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the latest seasons of Rings of Power, The Boys, Fallout and more without a TV licence. The only exception is if you want to watch live sports on Prime Video - like Premier League action or international rugby. A TV licence is required then.