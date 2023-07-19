Trip to the Zoo for Hemel Hempstead Care Home Residents

The home is located on Old Crabtree Lane and the trip was part of a very busy schedule of activities and events that are run by the Care Team.

Despite the weather being a bit cooler than of late, this didn’t put anybody off. A few extra clothes and blankets were the name of the game, alongside some goodies and snacks for along the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arriving at 10am in the morning, the visitors had the whole day to explore the zoo. They saw giraffes, elephants, penguins, tigers, hippos, penguins, rhinos and flamingos but the firm favourite were the new brown bears who were enjoying playing together in the sunshine. The afternoon was rounded off with a trip to the zoo café for some tea and coffee as well as some nice hot chips!

Visiting the Giraffes

“Everybody really loves going to the zoo and it is a firm favourite on our social calendar - so much so that we have another trip planned in August” said Beth, Mountbatten Lodge’s Home Manager. “The residents absolutely loved the trip and are still talking about it now. Having a broad range of outings, events and activities is so important for the wellbeing of residents in care homes and I’m really proud of our fantastic team who make sure that there are always lots of enjoyable and fulfilling things for people to do.”