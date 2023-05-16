Tring Rugby Club youngsters raise funds in honour of young star taken far too soon

Tring Rugby Club youngsters have raised funds in honour of a young star who was taken far too soon.

Ten years ago a valued member of the Tring Rugby family, Hector Stringer, was tragically lost to suicide aged just 18.

Turning tragedy to good, his parents founded the local charity Hector’s House to try to prevent other families suffering like they have.

TringRugby U13s present a cheque to Robert Stringer of Hectors House

Tring Rugby under 13s were honoured to have Hector’s father, Robert, join them this season to teach them how to manage their mental health and to remind them of the help available.

The team were so moved by the talk that they committed to raising funds for the charity. The boys used their annual tour as an opportunity to raise money and donated their surplus fundraising cash, plus extra funds raised from fun tour fines.

At their end of season awards event this week the team were thrilled to present Robert with a cheque for £1,117.50. And the amount will be doubled by The Big Give scheme.

Hector’s House is always available to help – visit the website or Text Hector to 85258.

