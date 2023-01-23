This year, Tring Brewery is teaming up with Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital to brew twelve monthly specials named after their favourite furry and feathered friends. In return for the beer's namesake and imagery, Tring Brewery will raise funds and awareness for Tiggywinkles throughout 2023.

Founded in 1978, Tiggywinkles rescues and rehabilitates wildlife from the Home Counties and beyond.

Advertisement

Jared Ward, communications at Tring Brewery, said: “Tiggywinkles is the busiest wildlife hospital in the world, caring for vulnerable animals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, alongside a dedicated visitor centre providing education and insight to members of the public.”

Pictured: Hedgehog being treated by the Tiggywinkles staff and one of the new beer logos

He added: “Funds and awareness are vital to the local wildlife hospital, and Tring Brewery is thrilled to support their mission of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.”