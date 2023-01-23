Tring Brewery to brew new beers in support of wildlife hospital
Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital is the brewery’s charity of choice for 2023
This year, Tring Brewery is teaming up with Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital to brew twelve monthly specials named after their favourite furry and feathered friends. In return for the beer's namesake and imagery, Tring Brewery will raise funds and awareness for Tiggywinkles throughout 2023.
Founded in 1978, Tiggywinkles rescues and rehabilitates wildlife from the Home Counties and beyond.
Jared Ward, communications at Tring Brewery, said: “Tiggywinkles is the busiest wildlife hospital in the world, caring for vulnerable animals 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, alongside a dedicated visitor centre providing education and insight to members of the public.”
He added: “Funds and awareness are vital to the local wildlife hospital, and Tring Brewery is thrilled to support their mission of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife.”
Tiggywinkles’ communications lead, Louise thanked the brewery, saying: “Cheers and bottoms up for all your kind support and for aiding us in our mission to save British wildlife.”