Tring Baptist church welcomes new minister

The church was almost filled to capacity

By Valerie CarrContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 10:23am

A Baptist church in Tring has welcomed its new minister with a visit from the mayor.

New Mill Baptist Church was filled with over 150 people on Saturday, February 25 for the induction of Reverend Jackie Buie. Worshippers from other Dacorum churches joined Mayor Councillor Christopher Townsend and a support group from Gold Hill Baptist Church in Chalfont St Peter to celebrate the induction.

Cllr Christopher Townsend’s speech welcomed Jackie to Tring and acknowledged the church’s commitment to serving the community.

Tring Mayor Christopher Townsend with Jackie Buie and her family
