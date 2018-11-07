Tring and Berkhamsted remember wartime fallen

Knitted and crocheted poppies have brought Tring together, with more than 200 people getting involved as well as a host of local groups and businesses.

The spectacular display, which can be seen at Tring Parish Church, commemorates the men who lost their lives in the First World War with over 10,000 poppies.

The Poppy Project was started by a small local craft group that had been working with Tring Team Parish and was inspired by the 2014 Tower of London display, including a huge cascade from the top of the church tower.

Mia Sturges from the Poppy Project said: “This project could not have happened without an amazing contribution from the Tring community and beyond, as people from all over the UK have been making poppies and donating wool and buttons.

“The project has been entirely self-funded and any donations received will go towards the Royal British Legion and Tring War Memorial Restoration Fund.”

>Meanwhile residents at Ashlyns Care Home and youngsters at Fledglings Nursery in Berkhamsted have spent three years working on their poppy display.

Ashlyns residents first starting making the poppies back in 2011, and each year the display becomes bigger with thousands of handmade creations.

This year the residents wanted to pay a special tribute by marking the 100-year anniversary of Armistice.

Homes manager Diane Delicate said: “The display is wonderful and each year more residents add to this wonderful tribute to our service men and women past and present.”