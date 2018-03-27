TRAVEL UPDATE: Trains running in and out of London on the move again following police incident

A police incident at London Euston has now ended, according to Virgin Trains.

Passengers were warned that trains in and out of London Euston may be cancelled or delayed as a result of the ongoing incident this afternoon.

Virgin Trains tweeted at 3.15pm: "Due to the police dealing with an incident at London Euston, train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed."

Passengers have taken to Twitter to complain.

One rail user said: "Please can you let me know why the trains out if Euston have been cancelled?"

Another said: "What on earth is the issue here with ‘platforms’ at Euston."

@VirginTrains replied: "This is due to police dealing with an incident at Euston. Therefore platforms between 12 and 15 are currently closed."

When asked if it was a serious incident, @VirginTrains said: "We don't have any more info other than what has been paged out at the moment."

Just before 4pm Virgin advised that the incident had ended.

A spokesman said: "The disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident at London Euston has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem."