Work begins on new Hemel Hempstead roundabout as residents raise alarm over congestion

Work has begun on the new Dutch-style roundabout in Hemel Hempstead which will give priority to pedestrians and cyclists.

Today (6 January), a six-month project to construct a new roundabout started in the Maylands area of Hemel Hempstead.

However, the council has drew criticism for planned closures nearby which will affect traffic throughout the process.

A petition calling for Three Cherry Tree Lane to remain open for motorists during the construction period has attracted over 1,000 signatures at the time of writing.

It is the first roundabout of its kind in Hertfordshire

In the petition, which can be accessed online here, Suzy Bracey noted that thousands of Hemel Hempstead residents rely on the road for connections to and from the M1.

After local concerns were brought to Hertfordshire County Council the authority announced Three Cherry Trees Lane between the junction with Cherry Tree Lane and Green Lane, will be closed in the eastbound direction. But the road will remain open in the westbound direction from Green Lane towards Maylands to help manage traffic flow.

It is anticipated that between now, and work finishing on the roundabout between Boundary Way and Buncefield Lane this summer, that the nearby roads will be significantly busier.

On completion, there will be a new dedicated space for people cycling around the entire junction, separated from vehicle traffic, work will also be undertaken to widen footways and create new pedestrian crossings.

Hertfordshire County Council hopes that the new roundabout will encourage more sustainable travel methods, it links Buncefield Lane, the A414 toucan crossing on Breakspear Way and the northern part of Buncefield Lane onto Cherry Tree Lane. Off road onward connections to Redbourn and Harpenden are then possible on the Nickey Line (National Cycle Network Route 57).

During the first week of the works the roundabout will remain open in all directions with access controlled by temporary traffic lights. From mid-January, the roundabout will be closed and there will be no direct access between the Maylands area and Green Lane towards the M1. A diversion route will be in place via Breakspear Way and Maylands Avenue.

Hertfordshire County Council adds that this will be clearly signposted in advance, but residents should avoid travelling at peak hours if possible.

Councillor Phil Bibby said: “A number of new walking, wheeling and cycling projects have been taking place in Hemel Hempstead recently and this roundabout is key to joining them up. The Dutch-style design will be a first of its kind in Hertfordshire, and whilst it will lead to changes in accessing Maylands during the work, when finished it will offer residents more freedom and choice when travelling on foot or on their bike.

“Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener, healthier Hertfordshire. By increasing access to walking and cycling initiatives, we'll improve health and air quality, as well as helping to reduce traffic congestion.”

More details on how the council is spending money on healthier travel projects can be found here.

Residents commenting on the petition said that closing Three Cherry Tree Lane could increase their commutes by up to 40 minutes.