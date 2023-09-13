Upcoming road and lane closures expected to delay Dacorum drivers for up to 30 minutes
Dacorum drivers can expect traffic disruption around Dacorum roads over the next few days, including delays of up to 30 minutes.
Three closures are expected along routes over the next two weeks, beginning on (September 16). From 9pm until 5am the following morning, a lane closure will be in place along the M1 Junction, 8 to Park Street Roundabout and along the A414 in both directions.
And overnight, from 10pm on Tuesday (September 19), drivers can expect delays of between 10 to 30 minutes along the M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 due to a lane closure.
The following week, on Monday September 25, drivers will see slight disruptions on the M1 northbound, from 9.30am to 4pm. A hard shoulder closure will be in place from junction 9 to junction 10 causing delays of up to 10 minutes.