Upcoming road and lane closures expected to delay Dacorum drivers for up to 30 minutes

Dacorum drivers can expect traffic disruption around Dacorum roads over the next few days, including delays of up to 30 minutes.

Three closures are expected along routes over the next two weeks, beginning on (September 16). From 9pm until 5am the following morning, a lane closure will be in place along the M1 Junction, 8 to Park Street Roundabout and along the A414 in both directions.

And overnight, from 10pm on Tuesday (September 19), drivers can expect delays of between 10 to 30 minutes along the M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 due to a lane closure.

Drivers will face a number of upcoming road closures. Image: David Davies PA