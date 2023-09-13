News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Upcoming road and lane closures expected to delay Dacorum drivers for up to 30 minutes

Three closures are expected along routes over the next two weeks
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dacorum drivers can expect traffic disruption around Dacorum roads over the next few days, including delays of up to 30 minutes.

Three closures are expected along routes over the next two weeks, beginning on (September 16). From 9pm until 5am the following morning, a lane closure will be in place along the M1 Junction, 8 to Park Street Roundabout and along the A414 in both directions.

And overnight, from 10pm on Tuesday (September 19), drivers can expect delays of between 10 to 30 minutes along the M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 due to a lane closure.

Drivers will face a number of upcoming road closures. Image: David Davies PADrivers will face a number of upcoming road closures. Image: David Davies PA
Drivers will face a number of upcoming road closures. Image: David Davies PA
Most Popular

The following week, on Monday September 25, drivers will see slight disruptions on the M1 northbound, from 9.30am to 4pm. A hard shoulder closure will be in place from junction 9 to junction 10 causing delays of up to 10 minutes.

Related topics:Dacorum