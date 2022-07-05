Motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

They are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

• M25, from 10pm July 11 to 5.30am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M25, from 10pm July 18 to 5.30am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to J20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.