Traffic light upgrades to bring safer and more reliable journeys in Hertfordshire thanks to £250,000 grant

Traffic lights across Hertfordshire are set to be upgraded thanks to a £250,000 grant to Hertfordshire County Council from the Department for Transport.

Traffic lights at several locations across the county will be made more pedestrian and cyclist friendly, and some will have bus priority measures introduced.

These schemes will also see the existing lights replaced with newer systems that are more energy efficient and intelligently controlled to reduce queuing and support safe, reliable, sustainable travel.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes only

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We want to make sure our roads are safe for all road users, and upgrading the traffic lights at these key junctions will help us do that.

"As well as making walking and cycling more attractive options, this will also reduce our energy usage and cut congestion, helping to deliver the cleaner, greener county that we all want to see.”

Hertfordshire County Council successfully bid for the extra funding to support its forward programme of traffic light upgrades and ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality and health as part of its Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy.