Strong winds push tree onto Hemel Hempstead rail line disrupting commuter trains

A tree has fallen onto the rail line in Hemel Hempstead disrupting commuter trains which serve passengers in the town.

Trains may be cancelled and delays are likely between Hemel Hempstead and London Euston as a result of a tree blocking the rail line.

National Rail has warned passengers that delays and disruption is expected until 7pm this evening.

Southern trains are now terminating and restarting at Shepherds Bush until the issue is fixed.

It is believed that the tree was cleared off the line this afternoon, but signalling issues are still affecting the commuter line between Shepherds Bush, London Euston, and Watford Junction.

Customers have been advised by rail operators that if their train is cancelled, they can use Avanti trains that are booked for a similar time to their original ticket.

Passengers have also been advised that they can use London Northwestern Railway services at no additional cost between Euston and Watford Junction, but a reduced service is being offered.

London Overground services between London Euston and Watford Junction can also be used by people travelling to or via Wembley Central, Harrow and Wealdstone, and also between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction.

Last week, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of England, including the south east region. It was feared that heavy winds could lead to disruption to train services and potentially cause some power outages in households. The Government body’s warning is due to terminate at around 6pm today.