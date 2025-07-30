Significant delays expected on trains connecting Hemel Hempstead following incident
National Rail has confirmed that emergency responders were called out to an incident on a train line between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.
It has been announced by the rail service that the incident took place near to Berkhamsted.
All lines have been closed while the incident is being dealt with and will remain so until trains can start running on the line safely. It is anticipated that the lines will reopen soon.
It has warned that delays of up to 100 minutes are expected and trains between the commuter stations are likely to be cancelled.
According to the transport organisation, disruption is expected until 2pm. The routes affected are Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham and London, passing through Milton Keynes.