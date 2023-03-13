Dacorum's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A414, from 10pm March 7 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 exit slip and overbridge - works under lane closure on behalf of BT.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M25, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for drainage works.

• M25, from 10pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti clockwise, junction 21A to junction 20, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A414, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - ipv for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A405, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure and diversion route due to white lining road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5183, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 exit slip road to A5183 / Dunstable Road - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A414, from 10pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.