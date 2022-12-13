Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Here are the details of the closures

A414, from 10pm December 10 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to 9 - carriageway closure for drainage.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

M1, from 10pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.