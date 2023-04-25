News you can trust since 1858
Road closures: Two for Dacorum drivers this week

Delays could last for 30 minutes

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read

Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies/ PA ImagesRoad Closed sign. Photo from David Davies/ PA Images
• A414, from 9.30am April 26 to 4.30pm April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

