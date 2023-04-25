Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Road Closed sign. Photo from David Davies/ PA Images

• A414, from 9.30am April 26 to 4.30pm April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - mobile hard shoulder closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1081, from 10pm April 28 to 5am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.