News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 minute ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
19 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
30 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
36 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Road closures: Two for Dacorum drivers this week

Motorists are warned to expect moderate delays

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Roadworks is planned on two Dacorum highways, photo from David Davies PA ImagesRoadworks is planned on two Dacorum highways, photo from David Davies PA Images
Roadworks is planned on two Dacorum highways, photo from David Davies PA Images
Most Popular

• A414, from 10pm 3 April to 5am 4 April, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M25, from 10pm, 3 April to 5.30am 5 April slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Further information on local road closures can be found on the Hertfordshire County Council website. Dozens of road improvements works have been organised across the county by the local authority.

Some work has been scheduled to last on Hertfordshire roads until further notice. While HS2 road works has been placed on the county council’s schedule until 2026.

Among the closures confirmed by the council is Street lighting works on Buncefield Lane in Hemel Hempstead. This project is scheduled to last until 8 May.

HertfordShire County Council’s list does not include temporary works which may been set up by water companies.

Road ClosuresMotoristsDriversDacorumM25