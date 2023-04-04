Drivers in and around Dacorum will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Roadworks is planned on two Dacorum highways, photo from David Davies PA Images

• A414, from 10pm 3 April to 5am 4 April, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M25, from 10pm, 3 April to 5.30am 5 April slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Further information on local road closures can be found on the Hertfordshire County Council website. Dozens of road improvements works have been organised across the county by the local authority.

Some work has been scheduled to last on Hertfordshire roads until further notice. While HS2 road works has been placed on the county council’s schedule until 2026.

Among the closures confirmed by the council is Street lighting works on Buncefield Lane in Hemel Hempstead. This project is scheduled to last until 8 May.

