Drivers in and around Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Keep an eye out for these closures

• M1, from 9.30am January 9 to 3pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 6 to 8 - hard shoulder only for communications.

• M1, from 10pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - lane closures for communications.

