Road closures: three M1 closures for Dacorum drivers this week
M1 will be closed on three separate occasions this week
Drivers in and around Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M1, from 9.30am January 9 to 3pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 6 to 8 - hard shoulder only for communications.
• M1, from 10pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - lane closures for communications.
• M1, from 10pm January 16 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 6A - lane closures due to central reservation works.