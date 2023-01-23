Drivers in and around Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Advertisement

M1, from 10am to 5pm on January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 - entry slip road hard shoulder closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

One is expected to cause moderate delays in the borough

M1, from 10pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 to junction 8 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.