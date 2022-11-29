Drivers in and around Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A5183, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 28, slight delays: A1583 westbound, M1, junction 9 East Roundabout to M1, junction 9 West Roundabout - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Here are the road closures for this week

A further two closures will begin over the week:

M1, from 10pm November 28 to 5am December 1, slight delays: A414 eastbound, A414 Breakspear Way to M1, junction 8 entry slip - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

