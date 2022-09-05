News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Road closures: three for Dacorum drivers this week

One is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:55 pm

Drivers in Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Ones expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Three of the road closures are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Most Popular

• M1, from 10pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works.

Read More

Read More
Average Dacorum household could spend almost £4,000 per year on energy from Octo...

M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• A414, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 back to back lane closures due to horticulture.

Road ClosuresDacorumM25