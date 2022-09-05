Road closures: three for Dacorum drivers this week
One is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Drivers in Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for.
Ones expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:
• M1, from 10pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works.
• M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.
• A414, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 both directions, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 back to back lane closures due to horticulture.