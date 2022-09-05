Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Dacorum will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Ones expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M1, from 10pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works.

• M25, from 10pm September 8 to 5.30am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 21 to junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.