Two are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list shows that seven closures are due to start this week:
• A414, from 9pm on July 25 to 5am on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 westbound, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 lane closure due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.
• M25, from 10pm on July 25 to 5.30am on July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.
• M1, from 10pm on July 25 to 5am on July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, Lane closure for electrical works.
• A405, from 10pm on July 30 to 5am on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1/A414 both directions, junction 9 to junction 6A - various lane closures, entry slip road closure and diversion for structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.
• A414, from 10pm on August 1 to 5am on August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, A414 Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - diversion route on behalf of HCC.
• M25, from 11pm on August 5 to 5.30am on August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for Bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M1, from 4pm to 11pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Westlife - congestion expected.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.