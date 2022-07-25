Drivers in and around Dacorum will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for.

Two are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

• A414, from 9pm on July 25 to 5am on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 westbound, Park Street Roundabout to junction 8 lane closure due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• M25, from 10pm on July 25 to 5.30am on July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anti clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, exit slip road closure for bearing works, diversion via National Highways Roads.

• M1, from 10pm on July 25 to 5am on July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 6A to junction 6, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A405, from 10pm on July 30 to 5am on August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1/A414 both directions, junction 9 to junction 6A - various lane closures, entry slip road closure and diversion for structure - maintenance on behalf of Graham.

• A414, from 10pm on August 1 to 5am on August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414/M1 both directions, A414 Park Street Roundabout to M1, junction 8 - diversion route on behalf of HCC.

• M25, from 11pm on August 5 to 5.30am on August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 20 Anti clockwise, exit slip road closure for Bearing works, diversion via National Highways roads.

• M1, from 4pm to 11pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Event: M1 Wembley - Westlife - congestion expected.