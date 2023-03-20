Road closures: five for Dacorum drivers to be aware of this week
There will be 10-minute delays as a result of three of them
Drivers in and around Dacorum will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:
• A405, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure and diversion route due to white lining road marking works on behalf of National Highways.
• A5183, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 exit slip road to A5183 / Dunstable Road - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
• A1081, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, roundabout outer ring management and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.
• A414, from 10pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.
• M25, from 10pm April 3 to 5.30am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.