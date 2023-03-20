Drivers in and around Dacorum will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

Road Closed signs.

• A405, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, exit slip road closure and diversion route due to white lining road marking works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5183, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 exit slip road to A5183 / Dunstable Road - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1081, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, roundabout outer ring management and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A414, from 10pm March 23 to 5am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 8 to junction 9 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M25, from 10pm April 3 to 5.30am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for electrical works.