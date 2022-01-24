Road closures: 6 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

> A414, from 9pm October 25 2021 to 5am March 7 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

> A5183, from 9pm January 24, to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M1, junction 9 exit slip to M1, junction 9 entry slip - Two Way signals for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm January 26, to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6a lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> A1081, from 10pm January 26, to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of First Call TM.

> A414, from 9pm January 31, to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, Potters Crouch back to back lane closures due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• M1, from 10pm February 2, to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Telent NRTS.