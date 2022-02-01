Road closures: 5 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are already in place and expected to carry on this week:

Stock image

> A414, from 9pm October 25, 2021, to 5am March 7, 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

> A414, from 9pm January 31, to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, Potters Crouch back to back lane closures due to structure - maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

> M1, from 10pm February 2, to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Telent NRTS.

> M1, from 9pm February 9, to 3am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, J8 to J9, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Capita.

> M1, from 10pm February 10, to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 7a to junction 6, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Camway Installations.