Road closures: 5 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:



> A414, from 9pm October 25, 2021 to 5am March 7, 2022, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

> M1, from 9am to 4pm on January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 8 to junction 9 back to back hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

> M1, from 10pm January 11, to 5am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9 hard shoulder closure and lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

> M1, from 10pm January 13, to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway

> A405, from 10pm January 13, to 5am January 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 8 to junction 6a, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.