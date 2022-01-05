Road closures: 5 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Stock image

> A414, from 9pm October 25, 2021 to 5am March 7, 2022, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

> M1, from 10pm January 5, to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, J7/8 to J6A, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> A1081, from 10pm January 6, to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 exit Slip, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Ringway.

> M1, from 10pm January 13, to 5am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 to junction 7, Lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway.

> M25, from 10pm January 17, to 5.30am January 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 21 to junction 20, Lane closures and exit slip road closure for structure repairs, diversion via National Highways network and local authority roads.