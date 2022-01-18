Road closures: 2 for Dacorum drivers to watch out for this week

Dacorum' s motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

> A414, from 9pm October 25, 2021 to 5am March 7, 2022, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A414 eastbound and westbound, M1 J8 to Park Street Roundabout, St Albans, carriageway closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of Highways England.

And a further closure will begin over the next seven days:

> A1081, from 10pm January 26, to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of First Call TM.