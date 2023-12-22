Residents raise concerns over Berkhamsted train station being unstaffed for over a month

Residents are worried about the impact on tickets and fines

Concerns have been raised over the closure of Berkhamsted Train Station for over a month.

Berkhamsted Citizen’s Association (BCA) was contacted by residents worried about the impact of the station, in Lower Kings Road, being unstaffed from now and throughout January.

A resident who aired their concerns on Facebook said they had been assured managers would check in on the station, operated by London Northwestern Railway (LNR), while the member of staff was on extended leave.

The resident, who spoke to the ticket office clerk earlier this month, explained: “The managers have authorised a check on the station two or three times a week, which does not seem to me enough especially to check on the ticket machines. A ticket should be purchased on the train or at Euston if ticket machines are out of order.”

The station clerk confirmed the area office would not be alerted should the ticket machines stop working but the line controller would be informed of the lack of staff at the station to prevent penalties.

BCA chair Gordon Bluck added: “I am aware that by law the manned offices have to sell the most appropriate and cheapest fare. A machine cannot do this.”

Earlier this year, the BCA successfully campaigned to keep the ticket office open following proposals for its permanent closure. The plans – which have been affecting smaller stations across the country – were shelved after the company received a flood of complaints.