Relief for motorists with just two road closures for Dacorum drivers this week

There will be delays but things are easing on the roads in Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST

There is relief for motorists with just two road closures for Dacorum drivers this week.

There are two National Highways road closures for motorists in and around the Hemel, Berkhamsted and Tring area to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

General view of a road ahead closed sign
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5183, from 10pm March 20 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 exit slip road to A5183 / Dunstable Road - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

M25, from 10pm April 3 to 5.30am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 20 to junction 21, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

It is a big improvement on last week when Dacorum drivers had to contend with five National Highways road closures locally. Three of those caused delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Motorists should also be wary of any live road closures as a result of flash flooding due to the wet weather.

