Planned engineering works and union strikes mean that Dacorum’s railways will come to a halt over the festive period this year.

The news is another blow to commuters who have been hit with strikes throughout the year amid disagreements over pay between union members and rail operators.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has called for further strikes that will see more than 40,000 rail workers walk out in December.

Strike action will be taking place this festive season

Here is when to avoid the trains in Dacorum this Christmas:

The RMT strike will affect trains in and out of Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead and Apsley between Tuesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 17. There will be a very limited service will be in operation with some routes will not running.

While the strikes do not officially take place on December 15, morning services will start later than usual due to the knock-on effect of industrial action. Passengers are warned that the first services on some routes may be very busy.

In the New Year, more strikes will take place on January 3,4, 6 and 7. London Northwestern Railway’s advice to customers is to only travel if their journey is essential and they have no other means of transport.

The RMT said: “There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from 18 December until 2 January, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for 4 weeks.”