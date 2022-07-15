Police appeal after van drives away from Kings Langley collision

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for information after a white van drove away from a collision in Kings Langley.

A white van of unknown make and model and a black Range Rover were involved in a collision on Common Lane at around 9.20pm on Thursday, July 8 – with the van then leaving the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 10pm who may have dashcam footage – as they believe the van was in the area for a while before the incident and may have been travelling in convoy with a foreign registered dark-coloured Mercedes car.

Anyone with footage is asked to email Detective Constable Helen Godsave at [email protected], report it online or call 101 quoting reference 41/54662/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.